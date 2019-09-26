Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 164.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,822 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,411 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $33,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,723 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 69,148 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 61,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,159. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

