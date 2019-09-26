Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 47,425 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $35,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after buying an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,836,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,175,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,427,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,451,000 after purchasing an additional 127,056 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 58,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.