Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,892 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.24% of Ameriprise Financial worth $46,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,154.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 261.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,952. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

