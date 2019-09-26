Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.42 for the period. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.38-0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $3.23 on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $598.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

