SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.92.
SBA Communications stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.51. 20,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $270.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 19.47%.
In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,180.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $382,626.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CWM LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 22.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
