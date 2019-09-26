SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.92.

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.51. 20,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,180.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $382,626.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CWM LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 22.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

