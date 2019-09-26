Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.95

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 209840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sanofi by 141.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 292.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanofi Company Profile (NYSE:SNY)
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
