Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.95

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 209840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sanofi by 141.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 292.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

