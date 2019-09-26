Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Sell Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their sell rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Pareto Securities set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €190.69 ($221.74).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €175.05 ($203.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. Linde has a 52-week low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 52-week high of €191.80 ($223.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €170.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.