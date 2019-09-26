Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.60% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SASR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

