Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Short Interest Up 27.7% in September

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 730,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 18.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 32,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

SAND stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 1,245,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,345. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.