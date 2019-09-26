Salzgitter’s (SZG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.81 ($27.69).

Shares of SZG traded down €1.23 ($1.43) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €15.32 ($17.81). The company had a trading volume of 769,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.38. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €14.46 ($16.81) and a 1-year high of €44.00 ($51.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $828.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

