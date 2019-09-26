SaluS (SLS) Market Cap Reaches $10.97 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $303.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for about $10.83 or 0.00136061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002361 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,005.66 or 1.00469130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000802 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002160 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000355 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

