Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.33

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.33 and traded as high as $39.60. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 2,203 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

In other news, Director David B. Farrell purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.