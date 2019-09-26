Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.90

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $1.92. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 148,435 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBB. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.60 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

