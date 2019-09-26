Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $419,000 in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TrueCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TrueCar by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,745.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 399,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $373.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. TrueCar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TrueCar Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

