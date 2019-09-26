Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $171,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 236.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 2,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,811. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

