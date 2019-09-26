Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $380,000 Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,877. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

