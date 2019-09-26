Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRY shares. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on Cryolife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Shares of Cryolife stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. Cryolife Inc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

