Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 233.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CORR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,360. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $602.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

