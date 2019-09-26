Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $21,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at $831,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,190. The firm has a market cap of $585.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.