Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

RTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE RTEC opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $798.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Rudolph Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,513,000 after buying an additional 608,376 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,573,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 185,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 177,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

