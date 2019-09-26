Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.20. Royale Energy Funds shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 4,369 shares.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Gladney acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

