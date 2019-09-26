Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,374. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,476,000 after purchasing an additional 210,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,291,000 after purchasing an additional 816,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 505,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

