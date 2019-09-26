Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.10. 15,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

