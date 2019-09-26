Route1 (CVE:ROI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 13350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of $11.41 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Route1 Company Profile (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.