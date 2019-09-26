Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $114.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $134.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $3,210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,156,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,419 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,553,000 after purchasing an additional 767,418 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $573,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $7,013,000. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.62. 678,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,506,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,295.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. Roku has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

