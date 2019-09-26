Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications continues to benefit from Internet subscriber additions and shift of Internet users to higher-usage tiers. This is expected to drive the Wireless and Cable segment revenues. Additionally, improved customer experience helped it reduce postpaid churn rate. The company’s investments in 5G spectrum and partnerships with leading real estate companies to support 5G infrastructure deployment may help it provide 5G service soon. This is likely to drive the top line. Additionally, the company’ focus on offering IoT-related solutions is a major growth driver. However, continued loss of Wireless prepaid and TV subscribers does not bode well. Moreover, intense competition in the wireless and cable TV industry is an overhang for the company. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

RCI opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

