Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.20

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 519750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 157,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

