Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.20

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 519750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48.
Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.
