Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Nike (NYSE:NKE) a $87.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.52.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,284,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nike has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $92.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

