Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Given $8.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

RVSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,795. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $172.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.63. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $9.03.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Gerald Lee Nies bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 37,445 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.