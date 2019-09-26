Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 19,035,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 904% from the previous session’s volume of 1,895,925 shares.The stock last traded at $7.83 and had previously closed at $7.69.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 161.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.