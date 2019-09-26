RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$327.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

