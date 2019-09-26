RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 315 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $39,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 578 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $82,567.30.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.72. The company had a trading volume of 525,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3,168.00 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

