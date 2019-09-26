RFG Advisory LLC Sells 385 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.65.

Boeing stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,087. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.16. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

