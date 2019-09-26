RFG Advisory LLC Sells 308 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,726,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 price objective on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $651.00 price objective on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.69.

Shares of MELI traded up $14.58 on Wednesday, reaching $551.87. The stock had a trading volume of 351,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.99. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $257.52 and a 12-month high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

