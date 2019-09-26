RFG Advisory LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,408. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.559 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

