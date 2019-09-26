RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

JPS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,786. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.