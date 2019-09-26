RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $427,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,241.57. 772,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,153. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,196.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,169.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.