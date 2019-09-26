RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,332 CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,338. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day moving average of $192.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

