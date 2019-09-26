RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 60.6% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,311.9% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after buying an additional 121,491 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $16,839,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 56.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 125,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 45,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.90. 1,166,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $358.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.69 and a 200 day moving average of $237.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.