Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 511,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

