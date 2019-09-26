Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resources Connection.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.44 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 123,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,472. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at $2,858,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 202.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 130.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.