Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

9/24/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agios' newly approved wholly owned precision medicine Tibsovo has been performing steadily since its launch. The drug’s label expansion studies are also progressing well with the FDA recently granting a nod in the first-line setting. Tibsovo is also under review in the EU with a decision expected shortly. Agios’ progress with its several pipeline candidates has been quite impressive too. We are also optimistic about the company's collaboration with Celgene as the latter provides the company with regular funds and royalties from Idhifa sales. However, Agios’ heavy dependence on partner Celgene for royalties remains a constant worry. Stiff competition from big pharma companies is another matter of concern for the company. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

9/12/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/27/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agios incurred wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter of 2019 while its revenues beat estimates. The company’s newly approved precision medicine Tibsovo has been performing steadily since its launch. The drug’s label expansion studies are also progressing well with the FDA recently granting a nod in the first-line setting. Agios’ progress with its several pipeline candidates has been quite impressive too. We are also optimistic about Agios' collaboration with Celgene as it provides the company with regular funds and royalties from Idhifa sales. However, Agios’ heavy dependence on partner Celgene for royalties remains a woe. Stiff competition from big pharma companies is another matter of concern for the company. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

8/14/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was given a new $89.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,769. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.22. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

