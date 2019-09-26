Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSG. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.17.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 678,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 69.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $93,307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 744.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,816,000 after acquiring an additional 822,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10,353.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 669,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 279.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 812,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 598,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

