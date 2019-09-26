RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Holdings Cut by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises about 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.20% of RenaissanceRe worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 339.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,162 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.64.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $5,165,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.25. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $194.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

