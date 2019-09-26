Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,300 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Herman Miller worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $613,506.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Benedict Watson sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,470,442.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,889 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,601. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,959. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

