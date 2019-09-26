Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Encore Wire worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 5.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 8.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WIRE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $61.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $336.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

