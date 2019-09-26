Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 156,400 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 269.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTB. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,511. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

