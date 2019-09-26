Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 626,233 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,034,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 312,446 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,389,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 225,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 212,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $291,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marie Mendoza sold 13,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $279,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 791,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,451. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 21,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,395. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 107.06, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

