Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.67% of AstroNova worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $778,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 41.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 337.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AstroNova news, Director Richard S. Warzala acquired 2,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $33,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,968.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,265. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AstroNova Inc has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstroNova Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

