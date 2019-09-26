Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of Kadant worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 61,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth $5,165,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 43,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

KAI traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.96. 4,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,116. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $983.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $583,296.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $784,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,094,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,410 shares of company stock worth $3,246,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

